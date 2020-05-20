A health scare and a career sacrifice: Everything we know about MasterChef's Sarah Tiong.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Ever since MasterChef returned to our screens earlier this year, the competition has been fierce.

But last night’s episode certainly had us all on the edge of our seats. During the pressure test, contestants were tasked with recreating Peter Gunn’s Black Box dessert, which included 11 different elements inside a tempered chocolate shell. And they only had two hours and 45 minutes to do it.

All eyes were on fan favourite Sarah Tiong who struggled to create the chocolate shell at the start of the challenge and quickly fell behind. As she became increasingly flustered so too did the rest of us watching from home.

Thankfully, even though she didn’t finish all the elements, Sarah ended up making it through the challenge.

During both her times on the show, Sarah has proven herself a fighter in the kitchen.

Back in 2017, a then 25-year-old Sarah placed sixth in season nine of the cooking competition.

For Sarah, making it to the Finals Week was something she never imagined would happen.

“On a whim, I applied to MasterChef Australia. I never thought I’d ever make it to episode one. However, I found myself standing in Finals Week and making the Top 6,” she wrote on her website.

“This adventure changed me forever. I realised that it was possible to share the love, passion and excitement I have for food with the world.”

But applying for the show came with its sacrifices for Sarah, who was up for a new role at her law firm at the time.

“I was up for a promotion opportunity and had to leave before that,” she told TV Week in 2017.

“There are things I did have to give up to be here.”