By STEPHANIE ANDERSON.

A Federal Liberal MP has made an emotional plea for Australians to stand up against domestic violence in the wake of a family friend’s murder.

Sarah Henderson fought back tears as she addressed Parliament on Tuesday night, speaking about her “beautiful, vivacious and kind” friend Monique Denahy.

Ms Henderson said that three days ago, Ms Denahy lost her life at the hands of her ex-partner.

“Three days ago, Monique was murdered,” she said.

“She was murdered by her American partner in the US. It was a deliberate and calculated murder-suicide.

“Monique had decided to leave the relationship and return to Australia, but she never made it home.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told local media that Daniel Millner, 55, had killed Ms Denahy in a gated community over the weekend.

Ms Henderson told the Lower House that domestic and family violence had always seemed to happen to someone else, “but Monique’s death has shown me that this is a crime that can touch every single family”.

“We have to break this cycle of violence,” she said.

“I say to all Australians, wear your White Ribbon, take the pledge and please stand up and speak out against family violence.”

Ms Henderson will attend a White Ribbon Day breakfast at Parliament House today, alongside Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

This post originally appeared on ABC Online.