Sarah Harris on the post-birth symptom many women face.

We can all agree that Studio 10 host Sarah Harris has been glowing since the birth of her son Paul.

She hasn’t been spotted without a smile on her face, her skin is glowing, her eyes are sparkling, and her hair is… falling out?!

Yep, Sarah has discovered one of the lesser-known side effects of having a baby – hair loss. She posted a picture to Instagram yesterday of her hairbrush next to a clump of hair, with the caption: “It’s now brushing out in clumps. Boo!”

It’s now brushing out in clumps. Boo! A photo posted by Sarah Harris ???? (@whatsarahsnapped) on Aug 6, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

The solution to her post-bub hair woes? Harris paid a visit to her hairdresser.

The cropped blonde bob saw Sarah lose almost seven centimetres of hair.

“Well that’s my hair loss sorted…Ta ta two and a half inches!” she wrote.