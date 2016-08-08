beauty

Sarah Harris on the post-birth symptom many women face.

We can all agree that Studio 10 host Sarah Harris has been glowing since the birth of her son Paul.

She hasn’t been spotted without a smile on her face, her skin is glowing, her eyes are sparkling, and her hair is… falling out?!

Yep, Sarah has discovered one of the lesser-known side effects of having a baby – hair loss. She posted a picture to Instagram yesterday of her hairbrush next to a clump of hair, with the caption: “It’s now brushing out in clumps. Boo!”

It’s now brushing out in clumps. Boo!

A photo posted by Sarah Harris ???? (@whatsarahsnapped) on Aug 6, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

The solution to her post-bub hair woes? Harris paid a visit to her hairdresser.

The cropped blonde bob saw Sarah lose almost  seven centimetres of hair.

“Well that’s my hair loss sorted…Ta ta two and a half inches!” she wrote.  

Well that’s my hair loss sorted… ???????????????????? Ta ta two and a half inches! A photo posted by Sarah Harris ???? (@whatsarahsnapped) on Aug 6, 2016 at 11:52pm PDT

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Experiencing hair loss is extremely common for new mums due to hormonal changes that occur when you begin breastfeeding.

According to trichologist Anthony Pearce of Hair Loss Clinic, it’s something many women can experience after birthing their bundle of joy.

“When everything’s good within their body during pregnancy women don’t lose their hair, they’ve never had better hair. That’s because their major female hormones, estrogen and progesterone, are at their highest,” explains Pearce.

The best celebrity hair transformations. (Post continues after gallery)

The best celebrity hair transformations
lisa wilkinson hairLisa Wilkinson
kendall hair pinkKendall Jenner.
gwen stefani blue hair RSGwen Stefani
Ashley Tisdale
Ricki Lee
January JonesJanuary Jokes
Giuliana RancicGiuliana Rancic
Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne
Kim KardashianWOAH. Kimmy K shocked us all when she bleached the bejeezus out of her naturally ebony hair. The process reportedly took several hours.
Rachael FinchRachael Finch. Shorter, lighter - we love the former Miss Universe Australia's new hair.
Jesinta Campbell
Giuliana Rancic
Mindy Kaling
Lady Gaga
Sam Frost
Nicole Kidman
Rita Ora
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Kerry Washington
Tammin Sursok
Nicole Ritchie
Julia Roberts.
Mindy KalingMindy Kaling.
Nicole Ritchie
Audrina Patridge
Sia Furler
Kate Bosworth
Cara Delevingne
Jackie O.
Lisa Kudrow
Cara Delevingne
Lena Dunham
Zoe Foster Blake
Nat Bassingthwaighte
Bella Heathcote
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Claire Holt
Jess Hart
Jessica Mauboy
Elizabeth Olsen
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Jules Sebastian
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.

But the good news for Sarah and other new mothers? The hair loss is a self-correcting condition; as long as your levels of iron, iodine vitamin D and zinc are all where they should be to reset the phase of the hair.

“Around the two month mark post-birth, telogen effluvium occurs – it’s a fancy way of saying very excessive hair loss in a falling phase,” says Pearce.

“Things start to return to a non-pregnancy level and it’s this falling away of her hormones, and also the readjustment down of the growing phase of the hair.”

In fact, fashion blogger Nadia Bartel (Chronicles of Nadia) found the same thing after giving birth to Aston James last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Mamamia, Bartel explains she noticed a change in her hair several months after giving birth. “Two months ago (when Aston was about four months old) I noticed lots of my hair falling out in clumps and my hair is much finer and patchy around my hairline,” she explained.

“I had been warned by my girlfriends that are mums and my hairdresser that this can happen. I didn’t believe it was a real thing until it happened to me.”

Go daddy ???? A photo posted by CHRONICLES OF NADIA (@nadiabartel) on Jul 29, 2016 at 3:53am PDT

But, as you can see, Nadia’s luscious locks have MORE than recovered after less than a year on.

So relax, Sarah Harris – your hair will be back to normal lush levels before you know it.

And by the way… we love your new ‘do.

Are you considering a short hair seachange?

Here are some short hairstyles we love.


Images: Instagram.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???