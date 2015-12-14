beauty

Sarah Harris embraces her "fetching Vegemite stripes" and goes bronde.

Image: Instagram/@whatsarahsnapped.

“New week, new chapter, new hair”. For Sarah Harris, this has been a rather auspicious Monday.

Earlier this afternoon, the Studio 10 co-host posted a salon selfie to introduce us all to her latest hair update. Like Blake Lively before her, Harris has turned her blonde hair ‘bronde‘ — for mainly practical reasons, it seems.

“It’s growing so fast right now, I figured I might as well embrace my fetching Vegemite stripes. Means less time in the [Channel] Ten hair colour chair… Plus ‘bronde’ sounds funny and I like saying it,” the journalist explained.

Yep, we agree: bronde is fun to say.

"Thanks to @reneeelizabethtaylor for helping me cross back to the dark side... for now."

We'd like to award Harris 10 points for the timely Star Wars reference. Also, her first baby is due to arrive later this month, so it looks like Michelle Bridges isn't the only mum-to-be making a few hair tweaks before the big day.

As for the other big hair changes of the day...

Adele

Last week it was Kate Middleton, and now another beloved Brit has ditched her trademark long hair for something a little more choppy.

Adele, she of the magnificent voice and flawless eyeliner, performed on the finale of The X Factor last night — and she was upstaged by her own hair. Say Hello to her brand new look:

Niiiiiice. (Image: Facebook/The X Factor)

The 27-year-old's hair has been floating around shoulder-length for a while now, so this neck-grazing snip is a small but significant change. And for what it's worth, we like it very much.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Speaking of Adele's eyeliner, here's how you can nail it at home. (Post continues after video.)

Thought that was it for big hair changes today? Ha! How wrong you were.

Carrie Underwood

One of the few remaining long-haired women in Celebrity Land has bitten the bullet and got herself a lob. Or she's just retired her extensions. We're not quite sure.

US country singer Carrie Underwood has worn her hair in long, blonde, loose waves for her entire career, but it seems those days are over.

The 32-year-old nonchalantly posted the evidence on Instagram late last week, and didn't even reference her obviously changed appearance in the caption. But her followers were quick to detect a new length.

Another recruit to Team Long Bob

Check out the other recent hair transformations we're loving in this (exhaustive) gallery:

The best celebrity hair transformations
Megan Gale
Emma WatsonEmma Watson. Our favourite witch has lost a few inches - and we love this bob.
Kate Middleton
kendall hair pinkKendall Jenner.
Jennifer Lawrence, November 2015.Jennifer Lawrence
lisa wilkinson hairLisa Wilkinson
gwen stefani blue hair RSGwen Stefani
Ashley Tisdale
Ricki Lee
January JonesJanuary Jokes
Giuliana RancicGiuliana Rancic
Cara DelevingneCara Delevingne
Kim KardashianWOAH. Kimmy K shocked us all when she bleached the bejeezus out of her naturally ebony hair. The process reportedly took several hours.
Rachael FinchRachael Finch. Shorter, lighter - we love the former Miss Universe Australia's new hair.
Jesinta Campbell
Giuliana Rancic
Mindy Kaling
Lady Gaga
Sam Frost
Nicole Kidman
Rita Ora
Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian
Kerry Washington
Tammin Sursok
Nicole Ritchie
Julia Roberts.
Mindy KalingMindy Kaling.
Nicole Ritchie
Audrina Patridge
Sia Furler
Kate Bosworth
Cara Delevingne
Jackie O.
Lisa Kudrow
Cara Delevingne
Lena Dunham
Zoe Foster Blake
Nat Bassingthwaighte
Bella Heathcote
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Claire Holt
Jess Hart
Jessica Mauboy
Elizabeth Olsen
Sarah Wilson
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani
#GrannyHair: Zosia Mamet
Freida Pinto
Katy Perry
Kate Middleton
Gwen Stefani
Sam Hair
Jessica Rowe is back to blonde
Margot Robbie
Emma Lung
Alexa Chung
Myf Warhurst
Jules Sebastian
Rashida Jones
Kate Upton
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba
Sarah Hyland
Julianne Hough
Lauren Conrad.Lauren Conrad's bob.
Lorde.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.Gwyneth Paltrow & Madonna.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Zoe Foster Blake.
Hilary Swank.
Tammin Sursok.
Nicole Kidman.
Ellen Page.
Cara Delevingne.
Margot Robbie.
Lauren Conrad.
Anne Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway
Lily Collins
Kim Kardashian.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Beyonce.
Jennifer Lawrence.Jennifer Lawrence (via Getty).
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller
Beyonce
Britney Spears
Elle Fanning.
Julianne Hough.
Kaley Cuoco.
Alanis Morissette
Selena Gomez
Rita Ora.
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Megan Fox.
Allison Williams.
Zosia Mamet.
Kim Kardashian
Kristen Chenoweth
Dianna Agron.
Lena Dunham.
Emma Stone.
Evangeline Lilly.
Leila McKinnon
Kimbra.
January Jones
Rita Ora
Claudia Karvan
Sarah Harris
Julia Roberts
Kate Mara.
Rita Ora
Lena Dunham
Kelly Osbourne
Elle Fanning
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Kylie Jenner
Alexa Chung.
Mandy Moore.
Mandy Moore
Tara Moss.
Tori Spelling
Megan Washington
Whitney Port
Jessica Rowe
Lucy Durack.
Kylie Gillies
Emma Roberts.
Jennifer Aniston
Emma Stone
Rumer Willis
Rita Ora
Kristen Stewart
Lara Bingle
Lily Cole
Mindy Kaling
Melissa McCarthy
Bar Refaeli
Iggy Azalea
Kaley Cuoco
Anna Kendrick
Nicky Minaj
Lady Gaga.
Anna Paquin.
Behati Prinsloo.
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???