Sarah Harding was in one of the UK's biggest pop groups. She won't live to see her 40th birthday.

Sarah Harding began experiencing strange symptoms during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, but with the world quickly shutting down and weeks of uncertainty, she put off a trip to the doctor.

But when her pain increased to the point she was having trouble sleeping and her skin began to bruise, she knew she couldn't be in denial any longer.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer, aged 38.

Harding had spent most of the past two decades in the spotlight, becoming part of one of the UK's biggest ever girls groups, Girls Aloud.

She took part in ITV talent show Popstars: the Rivals, where she formed the group with four others: Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. They were immensely successful - their first single 'Sound of the Underground' became the UK's coveted Christmas number one in 2002. They went on to have 20 consecutive top 10 singles between 2002-2009.

The group took a three-year hiatus in 2009 and disbanded in in 2013, but each of the members maintained their profile with various projects.

Harding began an acting career, released a solo album and toured the UK in musicals. In 2017, she won the 20th series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Girls Aloud in 2009. Image: Getty.