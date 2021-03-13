Sarah Everard was just trying to walk home. So was Jill. So was Eurydice. So was Aiia.

On Wednesday, March 3, Sarah Everard was on her way home.

She'd left a friend's apartment in London's Clapham, and called her partner as she walked the 5km towards home in the nearby suburb of Brixton.

She hung up at 9:28pm and hasn't been heard from since.

We know she at least got close to Brixton, because CCTV shows her walking alone in Tulse Hill, mere streets away.

She did everything women are “supposed” to do when walking alone at night. Wore bright clothes, called someone, walked a brightly lit path with CCTV. The weight is placed on women to “stay safe”, but even when we do that it’s not enough#SarahEverard pic.twitter.com/xZXrEPE9zm — lauren (@laurenjmiklossy) March 12, 2021

A week later in Kent - an hour away - police arrested one of their own. Wayne Couzens, 48, is a Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. A woman, in her 30s, was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Late on Wednesday evening in the UK, human remains were found in bushland in Kent. On Friday Sarah was formally identified, and Couzens was charged with her murder and kidnapping.

Sarah, 33, had just started a new job as a senior marketing account manager. Her friends describe her as "beautiful, thoughtful and incredibly kind." Her parents have told the world their daughter is "strong," and "bright" and "wonderful."

Sarah was just trying to walk home.