The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 17.

New NSW case confirmed as state lifts ban on standing, drinking.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has confirmed another case of community transmitted coronavirus.

Another traveller at the Sofitel Wentworth has been confirmed with the virus, with health authorities believing they became infected after arriving at the hotel.

The person is currently quarantined on the 11th floor of the hotel, the same floor where a security guard who tested positive on the weekend worked.

1 new case of community transmission in NSW today.

Another traveller at the Sofitel Wentworth has the virus they are staying on the same floor as the guard and traveller previously infected. Health believe they became infected after they arrived at the hotel @7NewsSydney — Mylee Hogan (@MyleeHogan) March 16, 2021

After 12 long months, NSW residents can finally stand at the bar and have a drink today - just in time for St Patrick's Day festivities.

From Wednesday, people in NSW will be permitted to stand and drink at a bar, as promised during the state's last round of restriction-easing in late February.

St Patrick's Day festivities across New South Wales today will resemble pre-COVID times after revelers were given the green light to stand up indoors while in Sydney venues.https://t.co/dhToQBsFLc — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) March 16, 2021

On Tuesday the NSW premier reiterated her determination to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, saying the AstraZeneca jab is safe and "absolutely critical".

Numerous countries have suspended their AstraZeneca rollout after some recipients developed blood clots, but Gladys Berejiklian is not deterred.

"I have full confidence in the vaccine and I have full confidence in our health experts. I certainly wouldn't have taken it if I hadn't done my homework - which I have - and I feel completely safe," Ms Berejiklian told reporters.

UK cop to be tried for Sarah Everard murder.

A British police officer will go on trial in October over the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, whose killing has sparked anger and demands that police, government and society act to stop male violence against women.

Everard, 33, was abducted as she walked home from a friend's house in south London on March 3, with her body later found in woodland around 80km away in southeast England.