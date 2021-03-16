"I didn't want this to happen." Patsy was pinned to the ground at Sarah Everard's vigil.

This post deals with violence and might be triggering for some readers.



On Saturday night thousands of women followed the exact route that Sarah Everard walked on the night she was murdered.

Ending in Clapham Common, hundreds left flowers and lit candles in honour of the woman that could have been any one of them. A woman who did all the 'right' things to protect herself from rape and murder. A woman who wore trainers and bright clothes, a woman who called her boyfriend on her walk home, a woman who chose a well-lit route, a woman who was attacked unprovoked and murdered, allegedly by a police officer.

Despite rage no doubt running through the veins of every woman there, the protest was peaceful.

That was until police were seen surrounding the crowds, grabbing and arresting attendees.

Watch Brittany Higgins speak at the Canberra March 4 Justice. Post continues after video.



Video via SBS.

The defence from police, and London's Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, was that the event had been banned prior to it taking place, and that force was needed due to the “very real risk of easily transmitting COVID-19”.

It was this action that transformed the protest from calm to chaos.

Panic ensued and at the centre of the mayhem was Patsy Stevenson.

Officers formed a chain and moved in on the crowd, with the bandstand where individuals were speaking being the main focus. They flooded the space and threatened the women within it to leave or be arrested.

Patsy didn't move fast enough. And then this happened.