Wayne Couzens' colleagues nicknamed him 'The Rapist'. 10 years later, he murdered Sarah Everard.

On Wednesday, March 3, London woman Sarah Everard was on her way to the suburb of Brixton. She'd left a friend's apartment in London's Clapham and called her partner as she walked the 5km distance towards home.

She hung up the phone from her boyfriend at 9:28pm and was never heard from again.

A week later in Kent - an hour away from where she was last seen - police arrested one of their own. Wayne Couzens, 48, was a Metropolitan Police officer in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. He was charged with her murder and kidnapping after her remains were found in bushland near where he lived.

At the time of her death, the 33-year-old had just started a new job as a senior marketing account manager. Her friends described her as "beautiful, thoughtful and incredibly kind."

"She was kind and thoughtful, caring and dependable. She always put others first and had the most amazing sense of humour," her family said in a statement in March.

"She was strong and principled and a shining example to us all. We are very proud of her and she brought so much joy to our lives."

Sarah Everard's family are appealing for anyone with information that might assist the investigation to contact police.

They have described Sarah as "kind and strong", and have paid tribute to a "wonderful daughter and sister".

The murder sparked mass protests, triggering demands that police and government do more to stop violence against women.

People gather to lay flowers and pay their respects at a vigil on Clapham Common, where floral tributes have been placed for Sarah Everard on March 13, 2021 in London, England. Image: Getty.