Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Kate Ritchie has spoken about her most embarrassing radio moment that still keeps her up at night.

Kate Ritchie has shared her most embarrassing radio moment, and oh boy, it’s awkward.

The former Home and Away star co-hosts Nova’s afternoon drive show Kate, Tim and Marty alongside Tim Blackwell and Marty Sheargold.

But despite the 40-year-old’s radio success – including her recent nomination for Best Entertainment Presenter at the Australian Commercial Radio Awards – there’s one awkward memory that keeps her awake at night.

A post shared by Kate Ritchie (@kateritchieofficial) on Aug 16, 2018 at 12:44am PDT

Speaking to news.com.au’s Andrew Bucklow, the mum-of-one shared what went down when musician Keith Urban visited the studio.

“Before I could stop myself, I was telling him that he was shorter than I expected,” Kate said.

“Keith is a lovely guy and probably couldn’t care less what I thought about his height, but I kick myself to this day about such a silly comment,” she added.

“Having people spew their thoughts about your appearance right at you, without thinking, is something I live with and loathe.”

Eek.

2. The Wiggles’ Emma and Lachy had their first performance together. And fans couldn’t help but notice something.