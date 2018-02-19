The question we've been asking for 17 years: This is where Big Brother's Sara-Marie is now.

Guys… it’s… it’s… happened.

Sara-Marie Fedele from the first season of Big Brother has been found.

Yes, she was never technically missing.

And no, she’s not under any obligation to tell us her whereabouts.

But pack away with candle-lit vigils and take down the missing persons posters because she’s been found.

Right when I was on the brink of releasing my 10-episode investigation podcast called Missing Sara-Marie or Where Be Sara-Marie, the Big Brother alum popped up on national TV.

This morning Fedele appeared as a guest panelist on Network Ten’s morning panel show, Studio Ten.

We remember her as the bum-dancing housemate on the first season of Big Brother. Now today on #Studio10, Sara-Marie Fedele joins us on the panel! pic.twitter.com/4v0OTuNwsv — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) February 18, 2018

She relived her Big Brother days with fellow panelists – Jessica Rowe, Joe Hildebrand and Natarsha Belling – and told them the story behind her legendary bum dance.

“That was to send a signal to my sisters,” she said.

“There’s four girls in our family and we used to do that as a joke. One sister would get out the bongo drums and I had the biggest bum so I’d move it around. I thought, ‘What could I send a sign to my sisters that I was happy?’ So that’s how that was created.”