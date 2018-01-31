1. “She looked like she did on our wedding day”: Mum whose baby is also battling brain cancer has passed away.

In March last year, 34-year-old Melbourne mother-of-two Sara Chivers received news she never expected to hear: after eight years, her brain cancer had returned. And this time, it was inoperable and incurable.

Already faced with the knowledge her two sons would grow up without her, just a few months later, Sara and her husband Leigh were dealt another devastating blow: their 18-month-old son, Alfie, also had brain cancer.

While a completely different type of cancer to his mum’s, Alfie's is also aggressive, malignant and terminal. It's something the family's neurosurgeon describes as "lightning striking the same place twice".

Almost three months after sharing her story with Australia, and penning a heartbreaking letter to her two sons - Alfie, and her eldest son, three-year-old Hugo - Sara's family has revealed she passed away peacefully on January 28.

"My beautiful sister, Sara Chivers, passed away peacefully in her sleep with family surrounding her on Sunday 28th January," a message on the GoFundMe page set up to support the family read.

"Thanks to you all for the ongoing support."

Speaking to The New Daily, Sara's husband Leigh said his wife looked " like she did on our wedding day" after her passing.

"All her features really came out. She looked so young," he said.

Sara's mother, Helen Clark, said it was a "privilege" to be with her daughter in her final moments.

"It was actually really, really beautiful," she said.