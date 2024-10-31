Saoirse Ronan just silenced another room by explaining 'the fake phone call'.

Saoirse Ronan has done it again.

After her recent viral moment on BBC's The Graham Norton Show, where Ronan silenced an all-male panel including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne, she's spoken publicly about the awkward exchange — and has once again shared some pearls of wisdom about the female experience.

If you've been living under a rock and somehow missed the original interaction, it occurred during a conversation about how to respond when being attacked, as the men on the couch joked about using a phone as a means of escape.

"Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I'm not going to go 'Phone'," Mescal laughed. The couch erupted in laughter.

Ronan's response was short, sweet, and made on behalf of women everywhere.

Video via YouTube/Page Six

"That's what girls have to think about all the time," she said.

Then there was silence. And the internet could not get enough of it, applauding Ronan for making a statement.

But, as it turns out, the exchange on The Graham Norton Show was not the most shocking revelation of all.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on Virgin Radio UK about the viral clip, Ronan expressed her surprise in regards to the attention the moment got, but was grateful that it opened up a much-needed conversation between men and women.