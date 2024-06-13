Sandy Hook survivors are graduating this week. 20 of their classmates never made it past first grade.

Emma Ehrens is a high school senior. She is graduating this week, excited to have her name read out on stage and be called to collect her diploma.

She is no ordinary graduate though.

Ehrens was at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. She is a survivor.

Ehrens, along with approximately 60 other survivors from the Sandy Hook massacre are graduating high school. However, 20 children missed out on that opportunity, never making it past the first grade.

"[I'm] thinking about all the what ifs: what if they were sitting next to me at graduation, what if we were still friends, where would we be? It's just going to be a lot of what ifs in my head," she told CNN.

A fellow graduating classmate of Ehrens also told CNN: "It's just going to be heartbreaking. I can't imagine that 20 kids are not graduating with us and that they're not having the opportunity to walk across the stage."

12 years ago, 27 victims were killed in a mass shooting. They were gunned down by 20-year-old Adam Lanza, who used a rifle to carry out the massacre before ending his own life. Prior to the school shooting, he had also murdered his 52-year-old mother.

Six teachers died: Rachel D'Avino, Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, Anne Marie Murphy, Lauren Rousseau Mary Sherlach and Victoria Soto.