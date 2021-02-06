As a 7-year-old, Ashley hadn't felt much sadness. Then a gunman walked into her school.

Ashley was excited about going to school on December 14, 2012. She'd picked out her own outfit for the day, which, as a seven-year-old, felt like a pretty "big deal".

But as her class gathered for their morning greetings, a sound rang over the intercom at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Gunshots.

In an interview with NowThis coordinated by the advocacy group Guns Down America, the now-teenager spoke about her memories of what became the deadliest school shooting in US history.

Memories of running to shelter in the classroom's cloak cubbies.

Of the crackling sound coming through the school intercom, which had been left on after school-wide announcements were interrupted by the attack.

Of her 18 classmates trying to stifle their sobs.

Of her teacher, Abbey Clements, pulling two unsuspecting students in from the hallway to hide them with her class.

Of Mrs Clements' hands shaking as she read a book to keep the pupils calm.

As Clements wrote for Marie Claire back in 2013, within a matter of a few minutes, the sound of police sirens surrounded the school. "The good guys are coming!" she told the children.

My sweet, brave Ashley, your voice is so powerful! Proud and honored to be connected to you, Love, always. ❤️ #GVSurvivorsWeek #EndGunViolence https://t.co/U4qKq6YPvE — Abbey Clements (@abbeyclements) February 5, 2021

The 20-year-old gunman took 27 lives that day, including his own. Twenty of the victims were children, aged six and seven.

Ashley's class was among those unharmed.

"I was lucky," Clements wrote. "The gunman turned left instead of right, where my classroom was."

Speaking to NowThis, Ashley recalled that when police officers arrived to lead them from the building, she and her classmates were told to line up, put their hands on the shoulders of the person in front, and close their eyes tight.

"A few of my friends didn't close their eyes," Ashley said, "and they're still so scarred because they saw their classmates [that had been shot], I guess."