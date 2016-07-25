She was attacked and bullied after The Bachelor, but Sandra Rato fought back.

Sam Wood might not have seen it, but this is one woman who deserves a rose.

Former The Bachelor Australia contestant Sandra Rato has slammed her online shamers to prove happiness has nothing to do with size.

Rato told the Daily Mail she was victim to an onslaught of criticism once she left the reality program.

“After coming off the show there is a lot of body shaming to deal with, which is extremely unfortunate,” she said.

A photo posted by Sandra ???? (@sandra_rato_) on Aug 1, 2015 at 5:54am PDT

The 28-year-old told the publication she was distinguished from other contestants by her weight.