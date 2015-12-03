“My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding. That’s a family.”

Sandra Bullock has a new addition to her family – a daughter named Laila.

The 51-year old, already a mother of Louis, 5, has told People that she has adopted a 3½-year-old daughter.

The little girl, Laila (pronounced Lila) from Louisiana had previously been in foster care.

“When I look at Laila, there’s no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here,” Bullock told People.

“I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time,” she adds.

Bullock adopted Louis in 2010 from New Orleans with then-husband Jesse James.

This time she is doing it solo, although she is reportedly dating the photographer who took the images for People.

The news that Bullock had a daughter has been floating around for some time. Last year there were magazine rumours that Bullock had made the new addition, but at the time she was determined to keep it private.

“You feel it’s very much like witness protection,” said Bullock.

As the little girl was in foster care Bullock feared the process would be jeopardised if the Laila’s face was snapped by the paparazzi.

“Most foster children are in foster care because they were taken from their birth homes under tragic circumstances — and the last thing I wanted was to bring more harm to her because of the nature of my job,” Bullock told People.

Her adoption nearly came undone when paparazzi photographers followed her to the emergency department at a hospital one night. The photographers captured images of Laila that they tried to sell around the world.

“The next day, I learned that a photo of her was being shopped around for sale to every outlet around the world,” she told People.

“ I had promised and legally agreed to protect her from something like this, and here I was chasing down lawyers — having them begging them to keep her safe.”