Fourteen people are confirmed dead and at least another 14 are injured in a mass shooting in the Californian city of San Bernardino.

The shooting reportedly occurred late Wednesday morning at the Inland Regional Centre, which has been described as a developmental disability centre for young people.

SBFD units responding to reports of 20 victim shooting incident in 1300 block of S. Waterman. SBPD is working to clear the scene. — San Bernardino Fire (@SBCityFire) December 2, 2015

Two of the suspects have reportedly been killed in a shoot out with police on a residential street. A third is still at large.

Local county police chief Jarrod Burguan confirmed that 14 people had died.

“Upwards of 14 people are dead and upwards of 14 people are wounded. Keep in mind these are preliminary numbers,” he said.

UPDATE: Dozens of people filed out of center, holding hands in air; others being treated https://t.co/Ekf6Acw6jM pic.twitter.com/mfmBapCOwP — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 2, 2015

Burguan said the shooters were “on a mission”.

“What we have so far is up to three people have entered the building and have opened fire on people in the building,” he said.

“These are people that came prepared they were dressed in a way to indicate that they were prepared and they had long guns.”

Both the FBI and the Federal Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (AFT) agency are working with the local police.

BREAKING: Agents from ATF's Los Angeles Field Division are responding to the scene of the San Bernadino shooting. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) December 2, 2015

Terry Petit’s daughter works at the center. He got a text message from her that said she was hiding after hearing gunshots.

Petit choked back tears as he read the texts for reporters outside the center. He said she wrote: “People shot. In the office waiting for cops. Pray for us. I am locked in an office,” the Associated Press reports.