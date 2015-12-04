Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. The couple behind the latest American mass shooting could have terrorism link.

More details are emerging about the couple behind the deadly mass shooting in the US that killed 14 people and left 17 injured as police try to find a motive for the attack.

Police have identified the shooters as Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27.

The couple, who have a six-month old daughter met in Saudi Arabia. Farook was born and raised in the US.

He was a food hygiene inspector for the city’s public health department where he had worked for five years.

Tashfeen Malik, 27, is from Saudi Arabia.

The couple, who reportedly met online, lived with Farook’s mother in the Redlands district, a working-class suburb of San Bernardino.

Farhan Khan, who is married to Farook’s sister, said he last saw Farook about a week ago and had “no idea why he would do something like this.”

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Farook had been at the office party with colleagues. He said Farook left early in “angry circumstances” and went home to his wife. There they dropped their baby at his mother’s house and Farook and Malik returned to the Christmas party with an arsenal of weapons.

Police Chief Burguan said that the shooting spree had clearly been planned in advance and that the suspects left several explosive devices, which appeared to be pipe bombs, at the scene of the massacre.

Police said extensive amounts of ammunition was found in their home including 12 pipe bombs and hundreds of tools that “could be used to construct IEDs or pipe bombs,” the chief said.

At #SanBernardino shooters' home were 12 pipe bombs and 4,500+ rounds of ammunition, police chief says. Watch https://t.co/HAhU3MmiMf — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) December 3, 2015

Burguan said “we still don’t have a motive,” but speculated that the couple may have been planning more carnage.

It is unclear what the precise target was and if the attack was a case of workplace violence but terrorism has not been ruled out.

CNN reports that Farook had communicated by phone and via social media with more than one person being investigated for terrorism.

The pair, who were operating with a third shooter, were killed in a highway shoot-out.

2. Father and daughter couple protest as their newborn is taken into care.

Incest is not against the law in Spain as long as it is between two consenting adults. https://t.co/DO15pElvnz — Sophia Cannon (@UndercoverMutha) December 3, 2015

An incestuous father and daughter have gone public to appeal for their newborn to be returned to them after it was taken into care by authorities.

The father Cris, 36, and daughter Sara, 18, from Mallorca, insist they are in a loving relationship and should be allowed to bring up the girl, who is also the man’s granddaughter.

The Spanish couple are appealing after a judge awarded temporary custody of their child to the state pending a full investigation.

Cris insists that he is in a “unique and loving relationship” with his 18-year-old daughter Sara and claims that they should be allowed to keep their newborn baby girl, who is also his granddaughter.