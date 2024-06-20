After Samuel Johnson lost his girlfriend to suicide, finding love was too painful.

This article was published in July 2019.

Behind the infectious smile, giving spirit and down-to-earth personality for which he is beloved, Samuel Johnson’s life away from the bright lights of fame has been peppered with a unique kind of grief. One that stems from the loss of a loved one by suicide.

A tragedy he’s not only experienced once in his life, but three times.

We sit down for a one-on-one with Sam Johnson.





Samuel’s mother ended her own life when he was just three years old. And in 2005, he lost his close friend Heather through suicide.

The 46-year-old actor touched on the third suicide in 2019. That of his former girlfriend, Lainie Woodlands, who ended her life in 2006, two months after Heather.

She was 20 years old at the time.

"I’ve been too scared to be in another relationship since my girlfriend died 13 years ago," he told Who magazine of his love life in response to rumours he was romantically linked to his late sister Connie's best friend, Emma Rooke.