After Samuel Johnson lost his girlfriend to suicide, finding love was too painful.

This article was published in July 2019.
Behind the infectious smile, giving spirit and down-to-earth personality for which he is beloved, Samuel Johnson’s life away from the bright lights of fame has been peppered with a unique kind of grief. One that stems from the loss of a loved one by suicide.
A tragedy he’s not only experienced once in his life, but three times.
Samuel’s mother ended her own life when he was just three years old. And in 2005, he lost his close friend Heather through suicide.
The 46-year-old actor touched on the third suicide in 2019. That of his former girlfriend, Lainie Woodlands, who ended her life in 2006, two months after Heather.
She was 20 years old at the time.
"I’ve been too scared to be in another relationship since my girlfriend died 13 years ago," he told Who magazine of his love life in response to rumours he was romantically linked to his late sister Connie's best friend, Emma Rooke.
Top Comments
"She was a bit too amazing though and I couldn’t quite handle it so I kind of bailed on her."
That's so heartbreaking. Sometimes guys bail and the woman is left wondering what the hell went wrong when everything seemed so good. It can be the straw that breaks the camel's back. This happened to me twice leaving me nearly suicidal. I'm older now and can look back on it and understand it better. It's nothing to do with the woman - what she did or didn't do. It's the man feeling like he didn't measure up, or doesn't feel that he measures up yet. I used to think it was a load of crap when guys said it but it's true. It's so heartbreaking and misunderstood.