"I wish I didn’t have to tell you this." Eden star Samuel Johnson was hit by a car over the weekend.

Eden star Samuel Johnson is recovering in hospital after being hit by a car over the weekend. The 43-year-old Gold Logie actor and cancer fundraiser was on his way to visit family on Saturday night, when he was involved in an accident which saw him suffer injuries to his head.

His sister, Hilde Hinton, shared the news on the Love Your Sister Facebook account, which Johnson runs.

"I wish I didn’t have to tell you this," she began the post.

"Early Saturday night Sam was on his way to visit family when he was accidentally hit by a car. Our Ambos got him picked up and tucked away safely in hospital in record time. I followed them in."

"He's awake and not too happy that he doesn't have his pants. Nobody loves a hospital gown," she joked, adding that he had a "sore head."

Johnson, who's best known for his roles in TV series The Secret Life Of Us and Molly, has raised $10 million for cancer research though his charity Love Your Sister.

The actor started the charity in 2012 for his sister Connie, who had bone cancer from age 11, uterine cancer from age 22 and breast cancer at age 33.

She passed away from breast cancer in 2017 aged 40.