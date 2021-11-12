When asked to describe what our average workday looks like, many of us would liken it to keeping a series of plates spinning in the air.

At least that's how I would, except now my job includes recording a daily podcast full-time from home, so it's more like keeping an entire dinner set spinning in the air at all times. While standing on one leg.

Which is why a dependable phone is my number one sidekick right now, the one thing that gets me through the workday while also keeping me connected to the wider world.

By day I am the host and producer of Mamamia's daily entertainment and pop culture podcast The Spill, a job that also involves writing and editing Mamamia content as the site's Entertainment Editor.

Recently I've been taking the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G phone for a test run.

At first, I was drawn in by its new sleek, lighter design. But it's also packing a huge range of features that help me be a better podcaster and communicator when it comes to catching up with family and friends.

Here's a snippet of how my work week went.

Image: Supplied.