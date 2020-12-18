Two years ago, my fridge was publicly shamed on the internet. Now, that’s all changed.

Two years ago, an article was published on Mamamia titled: "I went full Marie Kondo on my girlfriend's fridge. I'll never be the same."

For the uninitiated, Marie Kondo is the host of the Netflix series Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. But she does more than clean. She declutters. She’s that woman who forces you to remove everything from your cupboards until you start yelling, “WHY DO I HAVE 14 PASTA STRAINERS AND 22 TEASPOONS BUT NOT ONE SINGLE FORK” and then run from your house in tears.

According to Kondo you should probably come back. And face your pasta strainers. Decluttering is meant to improve memory, lower stress levels, improve sleep and even improve eating habits.

Anyway. Back to the fridge.

My partner wrote that article. And he was talking about my fridge.

This is what he uncovered.

Marie Kondo would have a... conniption.

Marie Kondo quits. Her... industry.