“It took nearly 5 years and 4 people to have our longed-for baby.”

Joel Moran always hoped that one day he would become a father. As a gay man, he also knew there would be a number of logistical roadblocks in his way.

When he met the love of his life, Dan Di Santo at a nightclub in 2012, a key part of their mutual attraction was shared values and the wish to start a family.

“We were so in-sync,” Joel says of his now-husband Dan.

“In our early years together, we travelled the world, had fun and became doggie parents to Chelsea. We got engaged in December 2017 and married in New York in August 2018.

“Just after we got engaged, we began to chat more seriously about starting a family and how we would go about it.”

Joel’s best friend from high school, Luna, always joked that she would have Joel’s baby one day.

“Luna was like family to us both; she didn’t want children herself, but always said she was happy to help us achieve our dreams of having a family. In 2017, we started having more serious conversations about how this actually might work.”

“We were put in touch with local fertility clinics that had experience working with same-sex couples. We chose where we wanted to start our IVF and there was so much to learn!”

The couple wanted their baby to be genetically related to them both, so they used Joel’s sperm, and Dan’s sister Erin volunteered to be the egg donor.

“It required us to jump through a lot of hurdles before being approved by the ethics committee to start fertility treatment. This included counselling, medical screenings and legal agreements.”

Something else that needed careful consideration was Luna’s type 1 diabetes. She also required two further surgeries relating to her reproductive system before her body was ready for pregnancy.

Once Luna was physically well, the 2019 bushfires hit her hometown on the south coast of NSW. Then came the global pandemic and lockdowns.

“There were so many roadblocks that we hadn’t even considered! But we did what we had to do. I think many people would have given up! Luckily Dan and I are both highly organised and good at what we do professionally. We decided to look at IVF as if it was a project to manage, and we just approached it step by step.”

Dan took on the role of "master project manager" and organised everyone’s appointments, the budget and the schedule.