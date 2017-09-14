Samantha X said sex workers "help" marriages. Then her partner slept with one.

Samantha X is a former high class escort who one said men seeing sex workers can help save troubled marriages.

Then she discovered her boyfriend, nicknamed Mr Big, had been doing that.

They were in a hotel room when she discovered he’d been sleeping with other sex workers.

“That’s not how I expected my life to end up and I really understood how women must feel when they find their partners cheating with women, sex workers or not,” she told Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast.

“It’s actually a horrible feeling and in that hotel room I remember thinking ‘Is this how wives feel?’ It was a really, really horrible night for me and I felt sick in my stomach.”

It’s this discovery that starts her second book, Back On Top, following her journey deciding whether to continue as an escort or “hang up her heels”.

X, real name Amanda Groff, said the first thing that came to mind after finding out about the cheating was the questions every women has in a similar situation.

“I was so jealous, ‘Was she prettier than me? Has she got a better body than me?’,” she told Freedman.

“It’s irrelevant what job they do but it’s sickening, absolutely sickening.”

She now runs her own agency, Samantha X Angels and mentors women in the industry. The journalist-turned-sex-worker came to prominence in 2014 when she went public about her change of career with her first book Hooked – Secrets of a High Class Escort.

At the time she caused a storm when she claimed that sex workers like her were saving marriages.