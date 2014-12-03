lifestyle

Sam Armytage has chopped off all her hair.

Samantha Armytage is making changes.

Drastic changes.

Hair-related changes.

The Sunrise host has embraced her inner Bingle and given her golden locks THE BIG CHOP.

She made THE BIG REVEAL on her Instagram this afternoon. Let’s just hope she doesn’t end up like that other famous Sam (Samson, I’m talking about Samson) who lost all his strength with the loss of his hair. We doubt it though, “The Bingle” is a pretty strong look.

So long, sweet locks of Sam…

Want to see some more pics of Sam, doing lovely Sam related things? Checkout our gallery below.
10424383_240401376154818_851409523_n.jpg
10369558_275400532642276_1195708680_n.jpg
10246101_270075736494343_2014587947_n.jpg
925281_722200307825982_857077882_n.jpg
918182_262072107307925_2041354562_n.jpg
923999_731234856944300_590590067_n.jpg
10004080_772009746176383_120888565_n.jpg
10449064_1495894667307984_1495485749_n.jpg
10448959_1466566940248791_1064944656_n.jpg
10431983_246654962196940_139940802_n.jpg
10387908_581739111944375_1570871747_n.jpg
10358335_630301007061357_129086237_n.jpg
10358206_232918320240108_1302351845_n.jpg
10354476_290195924481322_1855686237_n.jpg
10326486_616975165058822_970221354_n.jpg
10268827_881644038518564_1838704237_n.jpg
10251299_1488547828027175_88965587_n.jpg
10249125_1442487379322899_1888778910_n.jpg
10246158_441293805973624_64243618_n.jpg
10011245_1483400038539998_1698158556_n.jpg
10387766_733027133386725_253774903_n.jpg
10471948_713643815347971_661690772_n.jpg
927972_1478277352405738_520622467_n.jpg
927342_728046150575157_695857581_n.jpg
926175_848669491814872_1294889868_n.jpg
926169_805992876095191_1621945686_n.jpg
917123_842872395741373_136936159_n.jpg
10011160_1471332106430078_1737196633_n.jpg
10358319_1436362866624482_1775809786_n.jpg
10349438_851686394841527_1582093137_n.jpg
sambetterjt.jpg
saminsta1.jpg
saminsta10.jpg
saminsta11.jpg
saminsta13.jpg
saminsta14.jpg
saminsta15.jpg
saminsta16.jpg
saminsta2.jpg
saminsta3.jpg
saminsta4.jpg
saminsta5.jpg
saminsta7.jpg
saminsta8.jpg
saminsta9.jpg
