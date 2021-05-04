On Saturday, Sam Newman's texts to his wife were unanswered. He came home to a nightmare.

Sam Newman has been left devastated by the death of his wife Amanda Brown.

Last Saturday night, the controversial media commentator came home to find Brown collapsed on the floor of their apartment in the Melbourne suburb of Docklands.

Newman had been out on Saturday and had tried to contact Brown several times during the day, as he normally did.

“He’d been out with a couple of friends just for a quick catch-up and some fish and chips on Saturday night and while he was out he was sending texts to Amanda and she wasn’t replying,” entertainment reporter Peter Ford said on 6PR radio.

“He said to his friends: ‘That’s really odd she’s not replying.’ They said: ‘Don’t worry, she’s doing something.’”

But Newman was concerned because he knew it was out of character for Brown. He arrived home to a nightmare.

A spokesperson for Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to the apartment over reports of a cardiac arrest around 7.40pm on Saturday.

Victoria Police have confirmed there are no suspicious circumstances. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

“I’m just devastated,” Newman told the Herald Sun on Sunday. “I can’t say anything else.”

Brown was Newman’s fourth wife, and, at 50, was 25 years younger than the AFL player-turned-TV star. The couple had been together for two decades, but had only married in November last year.

Their wedding was held in their apartment, in front of a small group of family and friends. The eldest of Newman’s three sons, Jack, was photographer, while former Perfect Match host Greg Evans was the celebrant.

Evans was there when Newman proposed to Brown, and he told the story on Newman’s podcast You Can Not Be Serious. He said he had turned up to the couple’s apartment on Brown’s birthday.

“Then Sam said, ‘Well, Amanda, happy birthday, and I was wondering if for your birthday you would like to marry me?’” Evans remembered.

“This beautiful lady, her knees started to shake and her hands started to shake and she said yes four times. ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes,’ she said, and it was just a beautiful moment in her life, in Sam’s life and in my life. I was privileged to be there.”