The Instagram photo Sam Frost is most proud of posting.

In a world full of pouting Instagram selfies, there are a few people using their social media “power” for to help us all feel good about ourselves. You can count Sam Frost in that group.

The Sam and Rove radio host may share pictures from red carpet events, snaps with celebrities and behind the scenes shots at magazine shoots, but it’s not the glammed up pictures Frost takes pride in.

No, it’s the bare-faced, dark circled and honest selfies of herself that most of us would see and delete that she’s passionate about sharing with her 440,000 Instagram followers.

“I get so frustrated at Instagram and social media and society in general. We’re so obsessed with body image. I even have 30 year old women saying they want to ‘change this’, or they wish they ‘looked like that’,” she told Cosmopolitan Australia.

“I don’t think that’s a positive message to put out there. It can be so consuming and there is nothing more toxic than not wanting to be yourself.”

It’s not a token gesture either – scroll through her feed and you’ll see several “raw” pictures that only serve to make the 28 year old more likeable and relatable.