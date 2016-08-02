The Instagram photo Sam Frost is most proud of posting.

In a world full of pouting Instagram selfies, there are a few people using their social media “power” for to help us all feel good about ourselves. You can count Sam Frost in that group.
The Sam and Rove radio host may share pictures from red carpet events, snaps with celebrities and behind the scenes shots at magazine shoots, but it’s not the glammed up pictures Frost takes pride in.
No, it’s the bare-faced, dark circled and honest selfies of herself that most of us would see and delete that she’s passionate about sharing with her 440,000 Instagram followers.
I’m not going to lie.. I spent 10 minutes fiddling around, more contrast, more highlight, less shadow, to try and make the dark circles under my eyes not look so harsh. Then I had the realisation.. that it completely defeats the purpose of posting photos of me, just being me.. So I reverted everything & here’s the raw pic ???? Anddd I’m currently feeling so homesick. Missing my friends & family in Melbourne big time ???? #noplacelikehome
“I get so frustrated at Instagram and social media and society in general. We’re so obsessed with body image. I even have 30 year old women saying they want to ‘change this’, or they wish they ‘looked like that’,” she told Cosmopolitan Australia.
“I don’t think that’s a positive message to put out there. It can be so consuming and there is nothing more toxic than not wanting to be yourself.”
It’s not a token gesture either – scroll through her feed and you’ll see several “raw” pictures that only serve to make the 28 year old more likeable and relatable.
Everyone's posting photos at the beach and in their pools. While I'm over here like.. should I watch another ep of #OITNB or have a nap. Choices #amiright ????