After years of torrential cyber abuse, ex-Bachelorette Sam Frost revealed yesterday she has been in a “really really dark place” mentally.

Speaking on air alongside her Hit 104.1 co-host Rove McManus, Frost alluded she has been suffering with suicidal thoughts and depression for “about three or four months” now.

“I wouldn’t even want to leave my house, I was so in an awful place, I was in a really really dark place. I’d shut my friends out, I’d shut my family out. I’d come to work, and go home, and I’d stay shut in that dark horrible place.”

The TV and radio star struggled to keep tears at bay as she explained how dire her situation had become. “I said to [boyfriend Sasha Mielczarek], ‘I don’t want to be here anymore. I don’t want to wake up everyday anymore’.”

Watch Sam Frost reveal her heartbreaking battle with mental health. (Post continues…)

In the wake of the revelations, Sam’s brother Alex wrote a heartfelt tribute to his big sister on Instagram, pleading for the 27-year-old to “remember how unique you are”.

“Don’t let jealous drop kicks get in the way of your life,” Alex began. “Work hard, prove people wrong, laugh at negativity and remember how unique you are.

“Much love to my hilarious sister who has taught me how to be myself and the countless people she has inspired to do the same. Everybody loves you x”

Loved ones and fans have flocked to the post to send their messages of love and support, labelling Frost “amazing and such an inspiration”.