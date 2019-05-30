'Anorexic. Annoying. Bogan.' Sam Frost has been torn apart. So she put herself back together.

Anorexic, annoying, bitch, bogan, bones, skinny, thin, ugly, unhealthy, vile, weight.

These are just some of the words Sam Frost has put into her Instagram comments moderator so she never has to see a hurtful message containing them ever again.

Sometimes a new one crops up (the joy), so she adds it to the list.

Sam wears her heart on her sleeve during an interview on No Filter.



Sometimes a keyboard warrior spells their insult wrong, so it gets past the 30 year old’s defence mechanism.

Five years on from Sam’s catapult into stardom on the Channel Ten franchise The Bachelor and then The Bachelorette, she’s still copping daily abuse.

“For me my biggest one is people love to comment on my weight,” Sam told Mamamia.

“It still comes up. It baffles me…It happens all the time. It’s a constant, constant thing,” she said.

Often after years in the limelight, stars, influencers and actors talk of “growing a thick skin” to withstand the intense criticism levelled their way.

But Sam doesn’t think she has developed that at all.

“I think I am still as sensitive as I have ever been.

“I don’t think you get a thicker skin, you just get a better understanding of why it’s happening,” she told Mamamia.

For instance, she’s worked out who these supposed ‘trolls’ are.

“I always think people who write those comments are the same people who toot the horn as soon as the light goes green,” she laughed.

“They must just walk around angry, that must be so exhausting.”

She’s also figured out that it’s just people projecting their insecurities on her instead of dealing with it themselves.

It has nothing to do with her.

And in 2019, Sam is happier than she’s ever been.

She’s got a partner she loves, a family as tight-knit as ever, and a job she has found her stride in – playing Jasmine on Home and Away.