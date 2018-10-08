"It's a pretty poor effort." Sam Frost has weighed in on Nick Cummins' finale decision.

Sam Frost‘s experience in The Bachelor franchise was different to many others.

After winning the heart of Blake Garvey on Season 2 of The Bachelor Australia in 2014, and being proposed to in the final episode, she was ultimately left heartbroken.

Before the episode had aired, Blake dumped Sam, only to declare his love for runner-up, Louise Pillidge.

Now the 29-year-old former Bachelorette has spoken to News.com.au about Nick Cummins decision to choose precisely nobody in this year’s Bachelor finale.

“I do feel for the girls,” she told News.com.au.

“These poor girls let their walls down and let him in only for him to say he’s not ready. It’s like, ‘Mate, you probably should have thought about that before you signed on to be the Bachelor.’,” she told the publication. “I think it’s a pretty poor effort on behalf of Nick.”

It’s not the first time Sam has spoken about this year’s season of The Bachelor.

The Home and Away actress told Mamamia that the rumours Cass had won, due to a ring flash on Instagram, were highly unlikely.

The promise/eternity/engagement ring used in the series is immediately locked up.

“The ring used in the finale is taken away by producers almost immediately after filming stops and is locked in a safe. There is no way the ‘winner’ would be allowed anywhere near it until after the finale airs,” the 29-year-old told Mamamia.

On the theory that the Instagram Story might have been a strategic decoy, Sam added that it’s more likely the producers would be unhappy about the Instagram Story.

“I highly doubt the producers would tell her to do that [Instagram Story], they’d most likely be pretty annoyed she did that Instagram Story,” she told Mamamia.

In 2015, Sam was Australia’s first Bachelorette, as the then 26-year-old courted 14 men in the hope of finding love.

While she found love with Sasha Mielczarek, the pair split in 2016.