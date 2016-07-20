Is Sam Dastyari REALLY a Muslim? And if not, am I REALLY a Christian?

In case you missed it: On Monday night, Pauline Hanson sat next to Senator Sam Dastyari, a man born a Muslim, on ABC’s Q&A. Hanson clearly didn’t know about Dastyari’s religious heritage, and was surprised to discover it during the course of the program.

Watch how it played out here. Post continues below.

On Tuesday, Dastyari faced an onslaught of what we could politely refer to as “questions” about whether or not he’s REALLY a Muslim.

Genuine question: Did Sam Dastyari say he was a Muslim on QandA? Would be strange given he's an atheist! — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 19, 2016

Must b exhausting being a beer drinking apostate one minute & a halal shovelling apologist the next. Which will ultimately win? @samdastyari — Kirralie Smith (@KirralieS) July 19, 2016

These are just two of those tweets. There are many many others that are far too obscene for Mamamia to publish (and that’s saying something — we published a photo of a man with two penises in 2014.)

Dastyari clarified that he identifies as someone who was born a Muslim. And let’s just take a moment to appreciate this adorable photo of Sam as a five-year-old.

Me @ 5. Never been religious (born Muslim). Under the Hanson ban I would never have been able to come to Australia. pic.twitter.com/mK7ql2W4JE — Sam Dastyari (@samdastyari) July 19, 2016

The online backlash Dastyari faced on Tuesday culminated in a story on The Daily Mail, featuring photos of him sharing a beer with Rosie Waterland and Jamila Rizvi.