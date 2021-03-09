Wine shall be thrown on tonight’s episode of MAFS, but who is holding the glass? And more in Celeb in 5.

1. Wine shall be thrown on tonight’s episode of MAFS, but who is holding the glass?

That's right folks. It looks like we have another MAFS wine-throwing incident on our hands. And it's rumoured to all go down at the dinner party tonight.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Bryce Ruthven apparently throws his drink at fellow contestant Sam Carraro after they get into a fight right before the dinner party.

"Before the dinner party had even started they are going at each other and having this huge blow-up on the couches," said host Megan Pustetto.

"Sam asks Bryce what his problem is, Bryce then says that Sam disrespected women…"

Sam then apparently calls Bryce "ugly" and "has a go at him for putting Melissa [Rawson] fourth in the ranking challenge and calling her unattractive after sleeping with her".

"They have this explosive argument before the dinner party and apparently everyone is just yelling at each other across the room."

Supposedly Cameron Dunne then jumps in to try and mediate the argument but Sam "threatens to expose him and says that he’s got dirt on him so he better shut up".

"They all go inside and it’s on like Donkey Kong between them all night and they’re having non-stop digs at each other across the table."

Then things really go down hill.

"Sam says [Bryce] has the personality of a doormat, but it’s an insult to doormats" and accuses Bryce of making Melissa cry.