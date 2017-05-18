Sam Armytage shares why she's "just not very good" at walking the red carpet.

She’s on the TV every weekday morning but there’s one aspect of being in the spotlight that Sunrise host Sam Armytage still isn’t entirely comfortable with.

Red carpets.

“I get a little bit nervous, it’s not my natural habitat,” she told Mamamia at the InStyle Women of Style awards last night after walking the red carpet.

"But I'm trying to get used to them as the years go on and it's all part of it. Once you get into it it's quite a bit of fun but I'm not very good at it!"

Nerves or not, she looked like she was nailing it to us.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder Dion Lee top and cut-out skirt with Georg Jensen jewellery, the X year old looked the epitome of glamour but said it had been "a bit of a race to get ready".