'I needed to be fulfilled.' Why Samantha Armytage is leaving Farmer Wants a Wife.

For over two decades, Sam Armytage has been one of the most recognisable faces on Australian television.

Her early days on Seven News led to an eight-year stint as a beloved co-host on Sunrise, and most recently, she's been co-hosting Farmer Wants a Wife. Over time, she's built a reputation for being both relatable and professional.

In a decision that surprised many, Armytage announced that she's leaving Channel Seven after 21 years. The reason? Personal fulfillment.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife 2024 trailer. Article continues after video.



Video via





Why Sam Armytage is stepping back from Farmer Wants a Wife and Channel Seven.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph on August 4, Armytage opened up about her decision to leave the network, which includes her hosting gig on the popular reality show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

"It's a little sad and it's bittersweet, but the time has come. I leave with lots of goodwill in my heart and excitement about the future," Armytage told News Corp.

"I’m big on instinct. I listen to my instinct. I know when the time comes. I am proud of the fact that I back myself enough to say, 'I’ve done what I can do here' and I move on.

"This is not the end," she added. "It's just the end of this chapter."