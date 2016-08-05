It was the interview that left her sobbing down the phone.

Sunrise presenter Sam Armytage told Australian Women’s Weekly she considered quitting her job after an interview with mixed race twins left her accused of being racist.

The 39-year-old interviewed British twins whose physical appearances were vastly different despite their shared lineage.

"The Aylmer twins come from a mixed race family in the UK," Armytage said.

"Maria has taken after her half-Jamaican mum with dark skin, brown eyes and curly, dark hair but Lucy got her dad’s fair skin — good on her — along with straight red hair and blue eyes."