Sam and Snezana's engagement announcement in the paper was an epic fail.

An Australian newspaper has managed to make an epic fail in it’s coverage of the engagement of The Bachelor’s Sam and Snezana.

Kiis FM has reported that the paper ran a story after former Bachelor and personal trainer Sam Wood, 35, popped the question to his girlfriend, Snezana Markoski.

The paper ran a picture of “Sam and Snezana” to go with the story – however, it was runner-up Lana Jeavons-Fellows that was pictured, instead of Snez.

Awkward... and even more so considering that Lana was widely predicted to win the series (and Sam's heart).

Sam and mum of one Snezana got engaged after dating for just a few months after falling for each other on the hit reality show.

Shortly after their engagement, Sam shared the news on his Instagram, posting "When you know, you know." Snez was clearly over the moon, posting "Happiest Girl in the World” a short while later.

Just yesterday, the engagement ring designer Carson Wolf, of Bensimon Diamonds, revealed that the stunning princess cut, two carat, halo style sparkler came with an impressive $50,000 price tag.

Wold told Fairfax that he had met Wood in secret to finalise the design and that it had taken a team of jewellers a week to create.

We're not sure how such a big mistake could have happened,but we're guessing Sam and Snez are probably too preoccupied with their wedding planning to worry too much.

We're also guessing the paper will be sure to double and triple check it's Bachelor-related articles next time...

