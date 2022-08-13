Yesterday, acclaimed author Salman Rushdie was stabbed. A bounty was on offer for his life.

When Salman Rushdie wrote his novel The Satanic Verses in September 1988, he thought its various religious references might recieve some backlash.

Although the Indian-born author often combines magical realism with historical fiction, this book made a number of references to Muhammad, the Quran, and Islam - the faith in which he was raised.

It sparked outrage.

Following the book's release, many Muslims considered its contents to be blasphemous, and a fatwā - death sentence - was issued for Rushdie by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.

The book was banned in several countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan, Sri Lanka and India. Many died in protests against its publication, books were burned and bookstores were bombed.

5000 people protesting over the novel in 1989. Image: Getty.

