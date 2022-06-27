Sally Hepworth has been pulling her hair out since she was 12. This year, she turned to wigs.

Things you might know about Sally Hepworth: She's a best-selling author. She's a mother of three children. Her husband is her assistant, and he loves it. She once attended a swingers' party. You'd be best mates if you ever met.

Things you might not know about Sally Hepworth: She's suffered from a hair-pulling disorder since she was 12, and now wears a wig.

The Australian author recently opened up about her condition on Instagram, with hundreds upon hundreds of followers praising her for normalising hair loss. The post now has just under 40,000 views.

Because, as common as it is, hair loss is something we don't seem to talk about.

Watch: Sally Obermeder talks on No Filter about the moment she had to shave her head. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Between menopause, periods, birth control and pretty much every other women's health issue, hair loss is just another one of those 'taboo' topics we don't discuss openly enough.

And it's funny, really. Not funny, funny - but considering how many of us deal with it (you can step into a room and at least one person in that room will struggle with thinning hair), it's a conversation that needs to be louder.

It's a fickle beast, hair loss. And it's more complicated than it seems, because no two experiences are the same.

Speaking with Mamamia, Hepworth said, "I have a condition known as trichotillomania, which is really just a fancy way of saying I pull out my hair from the root when I’m anxious."

Heard of it before?

Commonly called 'trich', the hair-pulling disorder usually begins in late childhood and is something that typically lasts for life, taking an emotional and social toll on individuals.