When Sally Field was just 14, her stepfather would call her into his bedroom alone.

The following contains details of sexual assault which may be distressing. For 24-hour support, please call 1800 RESPECT.

Sally Field is known for her roles in some of the most iconic films of all time, including Forrest Gump and Mrs. Doubtfire.

But the 71-year-old actress has a devastating past.

Speaking to Lisa Wilkinson on The Project about her new memoir, In Pieces, the actress spoke about being sexually abused by her stepfather as a child.

“Your stepfather did let you down in the worst possible way,” Wilkinson said. “How difficult has it been to write about what he did to you?”