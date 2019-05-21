– With AAP.
1. After 11 months behind bars for electoral fraud, Salim Mehajer could walk free today.
Disgraced Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer could be just hours from walking from a NSW prison after 11 months behind bars for electoral fraud.
The former Auburn deputy mayor, who shot to infamy after his garish wedding, bizarre media appearances and frequent brushes with the law, is scheduled to be released from Cooma Correctional Centre on Tuesday.
Mehajar who once requested to stand at an intern for an interview on national television to declare his desire to be prime minister, was found guilty in April 2018 of being part of a 2012 electoral fraud plot that helped put him on Auburn City Council.
He was jailed in June but the conclusion of his 11-month stint in prison on Tuesday won’t mark the end of his legal woes.
He’s fighting allegations he staged a 2017 crash which saw his Mercedes AMG collide with another vehicle just before he was meant to appear in court over a taxi driver assault.
The 32-year-old was also charged with fresh charges on Friday relating to driving issues in 2012 to 2013, including four counts of making a false declaration for material benefit and four counts of dealing in identification information. Police allege he falsely nominated other people to take the fall for speeding tickets.
He is due to face those matters before Cooma Local Court in July.
2. Labor contender Anthony Albanese says he would be a different leader to Bill Shorten.
‘What you see is what you get with me. And I think I’m in the best position to take Labor forward into government.’ – @AlboMP #abc730 #auspol pic.twitter.com/7MNjWwBVJR
— abc730 (@abc730) May 20, 2019
Anthony Albanese believes he would be a different Labor leader to Bill Shorten because they’ve tread contrasting paths in life.
“I’m someone who comes from a different background,” he told ABC’s 7:30 on Monday, after mentioning he was raised by a single mother in public housing in Sydney’s inner west.
Top Comments
"... and dour counts of dealing in identification information."
#3 - FREE JULIAN ASSANGE
#4 - drink-driving regime. Regime is so accurate.
'FIRST-TIME low-range drink-drivers from Monday will be slapped with an on the spot three-month licence suspension and ordered to pay a $561 fine.
Previously, only those with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher copped an immediate licence suspension.'
And before that, the legal limit was 0.06. Why was that changed? What difference does 0.01 make? In the USA the legal limit is 0.08.
WE'RE going to turn first-time inadvertent alcohol consuming citizens into criminals because of some arbitrary number?
Where is the due process?
'Some 68 people died in alcohol-related crashes in NSW in 2018'
WHAT was the blood alcohol concentration in those alcohol-related crashes?
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
Martin Niemöller (1892–1984)
Yes, let's all liken those who can't possibly not have a drink before getting in the car to drive to truly politically oppressed people. Hyperbole, much? Or is there yet another tin-foil hat conspiracy that you're buying into here?
Damn, I forgot that Nazi Germany simply went to bed and woke up to Hitler in power overnight.
And because you obviously don't know the meaning of big words I'll try to keep it simple for you.
Due process: fair treatment through the normal judicial system, especially a citizen's entitlement to notice of a charge and a hearing before an impartial judge.
An on the spot licence suspension presumes guilt and is putting the cart before the horse, so to speak.
But thanks for being a fine example of intellectualising oneself into idiocy.