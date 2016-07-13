AVO against Salim Mehajer, taken out by wife Aysha, extended until August.

The apprehended violence order against suspended Auburn councillor Salim Mehajer, filed by police on behalf of wife Aysha, has been extended until August – when the couple would have celebrated their one year wedding anniversary.

Neither Salim or Aysha were present at the Downing Centre Local Court this morning when the matter was heard, the police appearing on Aysha Learmonth’s behalf (who filed the order under her maiden name).

Matt Ward, Salim’s lawyer, told the magistrate his client opposed two of the conditions in the order.

The 30-year-old indicated he would challenge conditions that forbid him from going within 50m of his estranged wife and from contacting her outside her lawyers.

The wife of the controversial property developer applied for the AVO against her husband on Monday, but Salim insists he is the victim of a police witch-hunt.

“Aysha has NOT taken out an AVO against me. The police are pursuing for an AVO,” Salim told news.com.au yesterday.

“The police seem to have nothing better to do then follow our footsteps (sic),” he said.

Salim also insisted his marriage was not failing despite the pair not being seen together in public for months.

“As mentioned before, only death will do us apart (sic).”

Aysha and Salim have dominated headlines since their extravagant Sydney wedding last August, which shut down a busy road and prompted investigations into the council, ultimately leading to Salim’s indefinite suspension.

The news comes after months of speculation about the pair’s relationship, during which Salim has actively posted photos of the couple looking content on social media.

This isn’t the first AVO to be taken out against the property developer.

An application by a personal trainer at the 30-year-old’s gym, Bruce Herat, has been filed against him. Salim’s brother-in-law, Ben Miller, has allegedly applied for an AVO against him also.