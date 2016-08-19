Sailor Brinkley is tired of being compared to Christie Brinkley.

The 18-year-old daughter of model Christie Brinkley has just taken down her internet trolls in a major way.

Posting a message to Instagram, Sailor Brinkley has slammed those who keep comparing her to her model mother, saying she is “fed up” with the constant negative comments she receives.

Brinkley Moving Company! We Get the job done! ???? #offtocollege #latergram A photo posted by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Aug 16, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

“Everyone needs to stop putting me and my siblings and me and my mother in competition. I believe comparison will kill you. Comparison to others is toxic and unhealthy,” she wrote, under a screenshot of a sampling of the nasty comments left on her on a news article.

"As long as I am happy healthy and kind to others why should I care if I am not as 'pretty' as someone else? Let alone not as 'pretty' as my own blood relatives?"

Sailor also pointed at that being a child of a celebrity is definitely not as easy as it seems. She's constantly compared to her mother, and has been forced to remind her fans that she is her "own person", with "my own beliefs and own thoughts and my own face!"

Go figure.