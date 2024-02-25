celebrity

Every single look from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

Many of Hollywood's best and brightest attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday morning.

The 30th annual awards were the first since the SAG-AFTRA strikes, which brought Hollywood to a standstill as more than 11,500 Writer's Guild of America members stopped working over pay disputes. 

The strikes went on for 118 days before ending in November 2023.

As such, most of the writers, producers, directors and actors gathered inside Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for the SAG Awards spent a large chunk of the year not working.

Months later, stars of the big and small screen walked the red carpet to celebrate the best on-screen performances of the last year — but not without addressing the elephant in the room.

Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

While this particular awards ceremony has no official host, the two-time SAG Award winner Idris Elba opened the ceremony and acknowledged what the lost year has been like for those in Hollywood.

"It is especially meaningful to be here with us all together to for this occasion after going through a very difficult time with the strike," the actor said. "I want to take this moment to honour and appreciate all of you both here and watching at home who stood up for SAG-AFTRA in solidarity and support. So, thank you very much."

Here are all the most noteworthy and eye-popping looks from the SAG Awards 2024 red carpet.

Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Ali Wong.

Ali Wong at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Halle Bailey.

Halle Bailey at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Emma Stone.

Emma Stone at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Aniston at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Getty.

Karen Pittman.

Karen Pittman at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Instagram @thekarenpittman.

Billie Eilish.

Selena Gomez.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

Ayo Edebiri.

Tan France.

Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez.

Joey King.

Joey King at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Instagram @SAGAwards.

Tracee Ellis Ross.

Fran Drescher.

Taraji P Henson.

Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Instagram @SAGAwards.

Pedro Pascal.

Pedro Pascal at the 2024 SAG Awards. Image: Instagram @SAGAwards.

What is your favourite look from the 2024 SAG Awards? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Getty.

