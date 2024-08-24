All the hidden Easter eggs in Sabrina Carpenter's new 'Taste' video.

Sabrina Carpenter has done it again — she's dropped a music video that's not just a feast for the eyes but an epic treasure hunt for pop culture fans.

The pop star's (rather... bloody) video for 'Taste', from her latest album, Short n' Sweet, dropped on August 23, and features Carpenter and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega engaged in a campy, over-the-top battle for a man's affections.

It's a whirlwind homage to classic horror films like Death Becomes Her, Kill Bill and Psycho, but also contains a few cheeky nods to Carpenter's rumoured romance with singer Shawn Mendes, which was never confirmed (until... now?).

Let's dive into all the juicy references and Easter eggs in the deliciously deranged music video that'll make you want to watch it video on repeat. (Just maybe not while eating your lunch.)

Watch the music video for 'Taste'. Be warned — it's gory! Post continues below.





Death Becomes Her: A darkly comedic tribute.

If you're a fan of Death Becomes Her, the 1992 dark comedy starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, you're in for a treat.

Carpenter's 'Taste' video pays homage to this cult classic in the best possible way. The eerie, grand mansion where most of the video takes place isn't just a random spooky setting — it’s a direct nod to the iconic home in Death Becomes Her, where all the twisted action unfolds.

'Taste'. Image: YouTube