I am unwell.

Sabrina Carpenter has just released her new album Short 'n' Sweet, and with it a fresh music video for her track Taste. Starring alongside her is Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

This music video changed something in me. It was like I was watching a three-minute cinematic masterpiece that went on for too long, but also not long enough.

I had to keep pausing it to fully understand what was unravelling before me, and also... I had to keep catching my breath.

Watch: Sabrina carpenter covers 'Hopelessly devoted to you.'



Video via Instagram.

Here is my very honest recap. Hide your kids because it's about to get steamy (and bloody).

Right off that bat, our bestie Sabrina grabs a machete and goes on a killing spree after finding out her boyfriend (that may or may not look very similar to a celebrity she was rumoured to be dating) has gotten back together with his ex (Jenna).

She storms into their bedroom and starts stabbing at the person sleeping next to him (fair), only to find out it was a dummy.