Those Sabrina Carpenter 'love triangle' rumours, explained.

You sense that? It's time for another petty celebrity love triangle to dominate the headlines.

So whomst is involved this time? It's the tiny woman having a big moment right now — Sabrina Carpenter, naturally — and pop star exes, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

ICYMI: after Mendes and Cabello split up in 2021, the 'Stitches' singer was spotted on dates with Carpenter in early 2023, but then in April 2023, Mendes and Camila were seen seemingly hooking up at Coachella. Cheeky!

The timeline suggests there could have been some crossover between Shawn dating Sabrina and reuniting with his ex, Camila, and the lyrics on Sabrina's new album Short n' Sweet have done little to quash speculation among fans.

Sabrina is no stranger to love triangles: she was famously involved in a love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett which inspired Rodrigo's breakout song, 'Drivers License' and her debut album Sour.

Love triangles sell albums and whether anything went down with Shawn and Camila or not, the 'Espresso' singer has since moved on to dating actor, Barry Keoghan. Meanwhile, dating rumours have continued to follow Mendes and Cabello for years.

Wait, what is the relationship history between Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship has been a real rollercoaster. The pair first met in 2014 while touring with Austin Mahone, starting a close friendship. Their chemistry became undeniable with their 2019 collaboration ‘Señorita’ leading to the couple going official later that year.

The couple's romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the pair quarantining together and adopting a dog. However, they shocked fans by announcing their split in November 2021.

In April 2023, Shawn and Camila were spotted kissing at Coachella, reigniting relationship rumors. Despite brief reconciliation speculation, reports suggested they had once again parted ways. But throughout their years broken up, the singers have remained supportive of each other's careers and maintained a friendship.