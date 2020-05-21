A fake relationship and failed solo careers: What the members of S Club 7 are doing now.

Fellow S Club 7 fans: Get excited.

You’re about to find out what the seven greatest musicians of all time* are up to now.

(*I genuinely don’t know if the members of S Club 7 are musicians. I don’t think they can play instruments. It is possible they can’t even sing. It is possible they are malfunctioning 90s robots. LET’S FIND OUT!)

Let’s jam. Post continues below video.

Is Tina still doing her dance?

Is Jon still looking for romance?

Is Paul still gettin’ down on the floor?

By God, is Hannah still screaming out for more??!?!!?

If you’re like me, and you still want to see Bradley swing, and Rachel do her thing, and you’re wondering whether Jo still got the flow, GET READY EVERYBODY COS HERE WE GO!

Tina Barrett.

Tina, now 43, released a solo single called Fire in 2012. Friends, I’m sorry, but this is not a good song. Not in the fun way that Reach is not a good song, but in the way that you never want to listen to it again and there’s a weird speak-rapping bit in the middle of it where the words aren’t even discernible.