A six-year-old boy has died four days after he was critically injured when he fell from a carnival ride on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

Paramedics were called to the carnival in Rye shortly after 5:00pm on Easter Monday, after Eugene Mahauariki came off the Cha Cha ride.

He was taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital with head and foot injuries.

His mother and father said he died last night.

“While our hearts are broken, it is important to us that Eugene is remembered as we knew and loved him,” Tammy and Stacey Mahauariki said in a statement.

“Eugene was a happy, kind and caring boy and he loved nothing more than to dance.

“Eugene was loved by so many people and he brought us, his brother and four sisters, extended family, friends and community so much joy and happiness in his short life.”

There is a minimum 130cm height restriction on the Cha Cha ride, which seats about 44 people.

There have been no reports of other people being thrown off or coming unstuck.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident, which is understood to have happened after the carnival was closed.

The boy was the son of a staff member of the carnival ride operators Wittingslow Amusements, who manage the ride.

The company said earlier this week their priority was to support the family.

Eugene’s family thanked the Royal Children’s Hospital for caring for their son, and everyone who supported them during the week.

“He was an energetic boy and he loved nothing more than playing with his siblings and his beloved two dogs,” the family said.

“We could not have been more proud of him and cannot imagine our world without him.”

