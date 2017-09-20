Ryan Phillippe's ex-girlfriend claims he threw her down a flight of stairs.

No criminal charges were laid and Phillippe has denied the assault.

True or not, news of the father-of-three's alleged assault is a reminder the plot within the Emmy-awarding winning TV show his ex-wife Reese Witherspoon starred is anything but fiction for millions of women worldwide.

Based on a novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies follows the lives of four women whose kids attend the same primary school - one of whom is being physically abused by her husband behind closed doors.

In one scene Nicole Kidman's character Celeste is thrown against a wall by her abusive partner Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgård. It's the first moment she realises her husband might kill her.

The inspiration for Skarsgård's character came from a "really horrible ex-boyfriend" Moriarty revealed backstage at the Emmy awards when speaking to Elle.

Meanwhile, Phillippe vehemently denied the claims against him in a statement released on Twitter.

"This is wrong. This is not who I am. Every one of my accuser's allegations are false," he wrote.

Hewitt's lawyer told Page Six any money of the US$1 million ($1.25 million) awarded to her would be donated to women's charities.

Phillippe has two children with Witherspoon, Ava, 18 and 13-year-old Deacon. He also shares six-year-old daughter Kai Knapp, with former partner Alexis Knapp.

